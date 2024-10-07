Lack of medical care and unsanitary conditions: Lubinets tells about violations of children's rights in the detention center in Dnipropetrovs'k region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 36002 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100295 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162079 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135196 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141544 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138289 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179751 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111984 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170776 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139925 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139667 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86861 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107457 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109593 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162087 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179755 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170779 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198203 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187230 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139667 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139925 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145656 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137134 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154095 views
Actual
Lack of medical care and unsanitary conditions: Lubinets tells about violations of children's rights in the detention center in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Lack of medical care and unsanitary conditions: Lubinets tells about violations of children's rights in the detention center in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11839 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported numerous violations of the rights of minors in the Kryvyi Rih SIZO. The problems include unsanitary conditions, lack of proper medical care and shelter during air raids.

Representatives of the Ombudsman's Office in Dnipropetrovska oblast recorded a number of violations of children's rights in Kryvyi Rih Penitentiary Institution No. 3. In particular, they saw unsanitary conditions and cockroaches in the premises. There are also problems with food and medical care. This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN

Details 

According to Lubinets, there are 3 minors in custody in this SIZO in Dnipropetrovs'k region .

The following violations were recorded there:

  • during an air raid, minors do not move to a shelter;
  • The cells have unsatisfactory sanitary and hygienic conditions;
  • drinking water tanks are in an unsanitary condition: the water contains sediment and dirt;
  • conditions for leisure are not created;
  • There is no control over the educational process;
  • psychological assistance mostly does not take into account the peculiarities of the psychological state of minors;
  • SIZO staff smoke in rooms adjacent to those where minors are held;
  • there are no proper medical services for children.

There were also reportedly problems with nutrition and medical care for children staying with their mothers.

One convict complained about the inadequate provision of food for her child. Thanks to a partner organization, the child was provided with the necessary food. In addition, the baby suffered from a temperature of 38.5°C for a long time, and only after the intervention of the Ombudsman's representatives was he examined by a pediatrician

- said the Ombudsman.

He noted that the creation of proper conditions of detention is a key factor in the process of re-socialization of children in conflict with the law. According to him, ensuring access to educational, medical and social services helps to support their development and facilitates their return to normal life.  It is also an important measure to counteract the spread of criminal subculture among minors and prevent repeat offenses in the future.

Prosecutor's Office: investigation into violence against children in Lviv rehabilitation center continues, 46 people questioned07.10.24, 14:00 • 11391 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising