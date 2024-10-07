Lack of medical care and unsanitary conditions: Lubinets tells about violations of children's rights in the detention center in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Representatives of the Ombudsman's Office in Dnipropetrovska oblast recorded a number of violations of children's rights in Kryvyi Rih Penitentiary Institution No. 3. In particular, they saw unsanitary conditions and cockroaches in the premises. There are also problems with food and medical care. This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

According to Lubinets, there are 3 minors in custody in this SIZO in Dnipropetrovs'k region .

The following violations were recorded there:

during an air raid, minors do not move to a shelter;

The cells have unsatisfactory sanitary and hygienic conditions;

drinking water tanks are in an unsanitary condition: the water contains sediment and dirt;

conditions for leisure are not created;

There is no control over the educational process;

psychological assistance mostly does not take into account the peculiarities of the psychological state of minors;

SIZO staff smoke in rooms adjacent to those where minors are held;

there are no proper medical services for children.

There were also reportedly problems with nutrition and medical care for children staying with their mothers.

One convict complained about the inadequate provision of food for her child. Thanks to a partner organization, the child was provided with the necessary food. In addition, the baby suffered from a temperature of 38.5°C for a long time, and only after the intervention of the Ombudsman's representatives was he examined by a pediatrician - said the Ombudsman.

He noted that the creation of proper conditions of detention is a key factor in the process of re-socialization of children in conflict with the law. According to him, ensuring access to educational, medical and social services helps to support their development and facilitates their return to normal life. It is also an important measure to counteract the spread of criminal subculture among minors and prevent repeat offenses in the future.

