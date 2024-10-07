Prosecutor's Office: investigation into violence against children in Lviv rehabilitation center continues, 46 people questioned

The investigation into the case of violence against children in an educational and rehabilitation center in the Lviv region continues on the facts of abuse of its pupils, 46 people have been interrogated, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, UNN reports.

Details

"A video is being circulated on the Internet of violence against a student in a training and rehabilitation center in the Lviv region. This fact is the subject of verification in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated by law enforcement officers of the Lviv region on September 27, 2024," the statement said.

"As of today, 46 people have been questioned in the criminal proceedings, searches have been conducted, temporary access to things and documents has been granted, and forensic examinations have been ordered. Children who could have been victims of violence have been transferred to another institution," the statement said.

It is noted that "the director of the training and rehabilitation center has been suspended from his duties".

"The pre-trial investigation into the facts of beatings and torture and sexual violence is ongoing (Articles 126, 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation body is the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region, and the procedural guidance is provided by juvenile prosecutors of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Previously

The prosecutor's office reportedthat the inmates of a rehabilitation center in Lviv region, whose director may have abused children, have been relocated.