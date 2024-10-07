ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Prosecutor's Office: investigation into violence against children in Lviv rehabilitation center continues, 46 people questioned

Prosecutor's Office: investigation into violence against children in Lviv rehabilitation center continues, 46 people questioned

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11392 views

An educational and rehabilitation center in the Lviv region is investigating the abuse of children. Forty-six people were questioned, searches were conducted, the director was suspended, and the children were transferred to another institution.

The investigation into the case of violence against children in an educational and rehabilitation center in the Lviv region continues on the facts of abuse of its pupils, 46 people have been interrogated, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, UNN reports.

Details

"A video is being circulated on the Internet of violence against a student in a training and rehabilitation center in the Lviv region. This fact is the subject of verification in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated by law enforcement officers of the Lviv region on September 27, 2024," the statement said.

"As of today, 46 people have been questioned in the criminal proceedings, searches have been conducted, temporary access to things and documents has been granted, and forensic examinations have been ordered. Children who could have been victims of violence have been transferred to another institution," the statement said.

It is noted that "the director of the training and rehabilitation center has been suspended from his duties".

"The pre-trial investigation into the facts of beatings and torture and sexual violence is ongoing (Articles 126, 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation body is the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region, and the procedural guidance is provided by juvenile prosecutors of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Previously 

The prosecutor's office reportedthat the inmates of a rehabilitation center in Lviv region, whose director may have abused children, have been relocated.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

