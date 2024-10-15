Kylian Mbappe is involved in a rape case
Swedish prosecutors have confirmed an investigation into a rape in a Stockholm hotel. Several media outlets accuse footballer Kylian Mbappe of being involved, although he denies any involvement.
The Swedish prosecutor's office confirms the investigation into the rape in the hotel, and several media outlets accuse French footballer Kylian Mbappe of being involved. “Real Madrid, the club for which the football star plays, is already taking precautionary measures in connection with this situation.
The football world was shaken by the announcement that Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe may have been involved in a rape in Stockholm, Sweden.
The tabloids Aftonbladet and Expressen reported that Swedish authorities had launched an investigation against Kylian Mbappe over alleged rape and sexual assault.
The charges relate to the French footballer's visit to Stockholm from October 9 to 11.
Mbappe's response
Mbapo reacted to the accusations. On his Twitter account, he called the complaint “fake news” and suggested that it was all part of an organized attack shortly before an important hearing at PSG regarding the financial debt.
Sweden is serious
Although Mbappe called the news “fake news” on his social media, the Swedish prosecutor's office confirmed that an investigation had been launched. Marina Chirakova, the prosecutor in charge of the case, said: “I can confirm that a report has been filed about a crime committed in the center of Stockholm.” However, no details were provided on the progress of the investigation.
The prosecutor can confirm that the police have received a rape complaint, according to which the incident occurred on October 10, 2024, in a hotel in central Stockholm. The prosecutor is not available to the media and cannot provide further information at this time. When more information becomes available, an additional press release will be sent out.”
Reaction Real Madrid
Faced with the media impact of the allegations, Real Madrid decided to react to the situation with restraint. However, one of the most high-profile decisions was to remove Mbappe from a promotional photo that was originally posted on the club's social media. The image was part of a joint campaign by the club, the sports brand that dresses the players, and their charity. Some took the campaign as a sign that the club was seeking to distance itself from the player until the situation was resolved.
