"Kyivavtoshlyakhmist announced a tender for the repair of the Southern Bridge for UAH 93.1 million: what is planned to be done

"Kyivavtoshlyakhmist announced a tender for the repair of the Southern Bridge for UAH 93.1 million: what is planned to be done

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34758 views

"Kyivavtoshlyakhmist has announced a tender for the repair of the Southern Bridge. The announced value of the order is UAH 93,174,514. The auction will start on June 20, 2024.

The Kyivavtoshlyakhmist municipal enterprise has announced that it is looking for a contractor to repair the South Bridge. It is planned to allocate about UAH 93.1 million for the repair. UNN reports with reference to Prozorro.

Details

According to the Prozorro website, Kyivavtoshlyakhmist has announced a tender for the repair of the Southern Bridge. The announced value of the order is UAH 93,174,514. The auction will start on June 20, 2024.

According to the tender documents, these funds will be used for:

  • analysis of bridge deck structures;
  • repair of the bridge deck;
  • repair of the right-bank overpass "B" of the Southern Bridge Crossing (from the side of the Paton Bridge);
  • repair of beams;
  • coating the beams with anti-corrosion materials;
  • Renovation of the road surface;
  • updating road markings.

According to Kyivavtoshlyakhmist, the contractor must provide at least a 5-year warranty for its work.  

Traffic will not be hampered during the repair, and the work should last until December 31, 2025.

Recall

"Kyivavtodor plans to repair the Kyiv metro bridge without disrupting subway and car traffic. The estimated cost of the works exceeds UAH 2 billion and they are to be completed by December 31, 2026.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

