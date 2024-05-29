Kyivavtodor plans to repair the Metro bridge, estimating it at more than UAH 2 billion

The municipal corporation "Kievavtodor" is looking for a contractor, in order to repair the Metro bridge. It is planned to spend about 2 billion hryvnia on reconstruction. Pish UNN z posilannam on Prozorro.

According to the Prozorro website, Kyivavtodor has announced a tender for emergency response work on the Metro bridge. The announced order price is no more than UAH 2,009,825,454. The auction itself is scheduled to start on June 12, 2024.

According to the tender documentation for these funds, restoration works will include:updating the road surface;updating the bridge supports;treating metal structures with anti-corrosion protection;arranging sidewalks made of paving stones;landscaping, in particular lawn sowing.

It is also said that if the subject of purchase is used by individuals in the future, technical specifications should be developed in such a way as to take into account the needs of people with disabilities.

The documents also specify the warranty period, namely:

rubber support parts - 15 years old;

anti-corrosion protection of metal structures-10 years;



supporting metal structures-10 years



jacks with a load capacity of 100 tons – 10 years;



During the repair period, the movement of the metro and cars will not be difficult, and the work itself should last until December 31, 2026.

Recall

In Kiev, a pedestrian bridge was opened, which connects Obolonsky Island and Natalka park near Obolonskaya embankment.