Kyiv update: Missile fragments caused a fire in a forest park area in Desnianskyi district, no casualties

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, enemy missile fragments caused a fire in a forest park area. No one was injured. This was reported by the head of KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, debris from enemy missiles was also recorded falling in the forest park area.

As a result of the incident, a fire broke out, the area of which is being clarified.

There is no information about the victims.

Operational services are already on the scene to eliminate the consequences of the incident and ensure safety.

Recall

Today, a combined missile and drone attack was repelled in the capital. Earlier, it was reported that the fragments of enemy missiles fell on a forest park area in the Dniprovskyi district, causing a 50-m² fire, but there were no casualties.

