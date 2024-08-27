Enemy missile debris caused a fire in Kyiv's forest park: no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
A combined missile and drone attack was repelled in Kyiv. The debris fell on a forest park area in the Dniprovskyi district, causing a 50-m² fire, but there were no casualties.
Enemy debris caused a fire in a forest park in Kyiv, but there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.
Details
According to reports, Kyiv was repelling a combined missile and drone attack. The debris fell on a forest park area in the Dniprovskyi district, causing a fire on an area of up to 50 m².
Fortunately, there were no casualties. However, the city is still on air alert and residents are advised to stay in shelters.
