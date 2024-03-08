$41.340.03
Kyiv residents warned about high level of air pollution on the left bank: a number of tips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25566 views

On the morning of March 8, Kyiv experienced high levels of air pollution on the left bank and medium levels on the right bank, and residents of the left bank were advised to close windows, limit their time outdoors, drink water, and use air purifiers.

Kyiv residents warned about high level of air pollution on the left bank: a number of tips

In Kyiv, on the morning of March 8, the air pollution level was high on the left bank and medium on the right bank, the Kyiv City State Administration reported, UNN reports.

Details

"As of 08:00 on March 8, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is average on the right bank and high on the left bank," reports the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Residents of the left bank are advised to stay away until the air situation improves:

  • close the windows;
  • limit the time spent outside;
  • drink plenty of water;
  • If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

The radiation background in the entire city is normal, as indicated.

It will warm up to +12° in Ukraine by the end of the week - forecasters08.03.24, 09:13 • 22062 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivHealth
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukraine
Kyiv
