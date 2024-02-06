Kyiv resident discovers artillery shell in basement of high-rise building

In the Solomyansky district of the capital, a Kyiv resident discovered an explosive object - probably an artillery shell - in the basement of a residential building while carrying out work. This was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police, according to UNN.

Details

"A man called 112 and reported that he had found an explosive object in the basement of a residential building while carrying out work. Patrol policemen promptly arrived at the scene. The inspectors restricted people from entering the premises, secured the scene and called the investigative team and explosives experts," the statement said.

It is noted that the house is located in the Solomyansky district.

The police urged people to be cautious and vigilant, and if they find dangerous objects, do not touch them and call 112.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, sappers of the State Emergency Service eliminated an unexploded FAB-250 bomb.