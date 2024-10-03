Kyiv region underwent a massive Russian drone attack at night: air defense was activated, debris fell in five districts

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 35962 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100284 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162062 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135191 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141541 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138287 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179740 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111984 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170766 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139908 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139645 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86779 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107445 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109577 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162062 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179740 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170766 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198191 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187219 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139645 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139908 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145649 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137125 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154089 views
Kyiv region underwent a massive Russian drone attack at night: air defense was activated, debris fell in five districts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13518 views

At night, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with attack drones. The air defense forces destroyed all enemy targets, and there were no casualties. Debris was found in five districts, causing fires that have been extinguished.

At night, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with attack drones, air defense forces destroyed enemy targets, wreckage was found in five districts, three had fires, which have already been extinguished, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said on Thursday on Facebook, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy once again massively attacked Kyiv region with attack drones. Air defense forces worked effectively in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure. The wreckage of downed enemy targets was found in five districts of the region. As a result of falling debris, grass and forest flooring caught fire in three districts. All fires were extinguished

- Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, the operational groups continue their work to identify and eliminate the consequences of the night attack.

Overnigh 78 out of 105 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine, 23 were lost, one flew to Belarus03.10.24, 08:33 • 23332 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv region
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising