Kyiv region underwent a massive Russian drone attack at night: air defense was activated, debris fell in five districts

At night, the enemy once again massively attacked Kyiv region with attack drones. Air defense forces worked effectively in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure. The wreckage of downed enemy targets was found in five districts of the region. As a result of falling debris, grass and forest flooring caught fire in three districts. All fires were extinguished - Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, the operational groups continue their work to identify and eliminate the consequences of the night attack.

