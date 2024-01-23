Kyiv railway workers' sports complex damaged by rocket fire, no children injured

In Kyiv, the railway workers' sports complex was damaged as a result of an enemy missile attack. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

A shelling damaged the Ukrzaliznytsia sports complex in Kyiv. One person was wounded. Explosives experts and the State Emergency Service are currently working at the scene - the statement said.

It is noted that more than five hundred children of railroad workers and children from temporarily displaced families came to the Lokomotiv sports complex for training every day. In particular, children from Mariupol, Melitopol, and Kherson trained there. It is additionally specified that there were no children on the territory of the complex at the time of the missile attack. The training has now been canceled.

The extent of the damage will be assessed after the rescue operations are completed.

It is also noted that the missile attack did not affect the work of Ukrzaliznytsia. All trains are running as scheduled.

