In Kyiv, the legality of the tender for repairs at the war veterans hospital is being checked: the customer and the contractor were searched

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at the customer and contractor of the tender for the overhaul of the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital for War Veterans. The press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on the course of the investigation , UNN reported .

It is noted that at present, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted in criminal proceedings initiated over the alleged misappropriation of budget funds by officials of the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital for War Veterans during public procurement under martial law (Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As part of the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the customer's and the general contractor's premises and seized primary documentation on the procurement of publicly funded capital repairs of the main building, facades and roof, as well as replacement of windows in the hospital.

Currently, a forensic construction and technical examination has been ordered in the criminal proceedings.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The hospital announced a tender for over UAH 500 million. It was planned to repair the facade, roof and replace windows in the main building of the hospital at 26 Fedor Maksymenko Street. After that, a repair contract was signed with a private company. However, the public raised questions about the need for such a large amount of money.

In October last year, following the outcry over a tender for major repairs at the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital for War Veterans, Vitali Klitschko ordered an unscheduled inspection of the declared cost of the repairs.