In Kyiv, the legality of the tender for repairs at the war veterans hospital is being checked: the customer and the contractor were searched

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

In Kyiv, the legality of the tender for repairs at the war veterans hospital is being checked: the customer and the contractor were searched

Kyiv  •  UNN

 56395 views

Kyiv authorities are investigating the possible misappropriation of funds allocated for the reconstruction of the City Clinical Hospital for War Veterans. The tender, worth over UAH 500 million, is under scrutiny due to public concern over the large amount of money involved.

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at the customer and contractor of the tender for the overhaul of the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital for War Veterans. The press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on the course of the investigation , UNN reported .

Details

It is noted that at present, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted in criminal proceedings initiated over the alleged misappropriation of budget funds by officials of the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital for War Veterans during public procurement under martial law (Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).   

As part of the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the customer's and the general contractor's premises and seized primary documentation on the procurement of publicly funded capital repairs of the main building, facades and roof, as well as replacement of windows in the hospital.

Currently, a forensic construction and technical examination has been ordered in the criminal proceedings.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Tender violations in Ukraine: Overpricing is the top topic14.01.24, 03:01 • 76268 views

Context

The hospital announced a tender for over UAH 500 million. It was planned to repair the facade, roof and replace windows in the main building of the hospital at 26 Fedor Maksymenko Street. After that, a repair contract was signed with a private company. However, the public raised questions about the need for such a large amount of money.

Working group at Odesa Regional Military District Administration canceled unnecessary tenders for a third of a billion hryvnias05.01.24, 16:26 • 32549 views

Recall

In October last year, following the outcry over a tender for major repairs at the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital for War Veterans, Vitali Klitschko ordered an unscheduled inspection of the declared cost of the repairs. 

Tatiana Salganik

KyivCrimes and emergencies

