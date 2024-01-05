ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Working group at Odesa Regional Military District Administration canceled unnecessary tenders for a third of a billion hryvnias

Working group at Odesa Regional Military District Administration canceled unnecessary tenders for a third of a billion hryvnias

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32550 views

A working group on transparency and accountability in Odesa canceled 20 unnecessary tenders worth UAH 360 million to prevent the waste of budget funds.

Over the past three months of 2023, the working group "Transparency and Accountability" at the Odesa Regional Administrative Body canceled 20 procurements for almost UAH 360 million. This was reported by the head of the Regional Administrative Body Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

"Since October last year, when the working group started its work in the Odesa Regional State Administration, more than 300 procurements of local communities in the region have been checked.

And after three months of work, we have this result:

- 20 procurements worth almost UAH 360,000,000 were canceled;

- the economic effect of reducing the contract price is UAH 5,924,736," Kiper writes.

He added that this year, Transparency and Accountability will continue its work to completely eradicate the desire of officials to spend budget funds inefficiently.

"The priority is our Defenders, and of course, Victory!" he summarized.

In October of this year, the Odesa Regional Administrative Department launched a working group on Transparency and Accountability. The working group will include representatives of regional departments of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor's Office and the National Police. The Bureau of Economic Security and the NABU will also be involved.

The creation of the working group was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper.

"There should be no corruption in the region. Everyone should work exclusively for the Victory. Be as honest and frank as possible," he said.

Since the beginning of their work, the group members have canceled a large number of unnecessary procurements, such as tenders for expensive software, road repairs, and stadium reconstruction.

The members of the working group also prevented the purchase of Spanish plane trees, cocoa worth almost half a million hryvnias and candy worth 795 thousand hryvnias.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

