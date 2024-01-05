Working group at Odesa Regional Military District Administration canceled unnecessary tenders for a third of a billion hryvnias

Over the past three months of 2023, the working group "Transparency and Accountability" at the Odesa Regional Administrative Body canceled 20 procurements for almost UAH 360 million. This was reported by the head of the Regional Administrative Body Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

"Since October last year, when the working group started its work in the Odesa Regional State Administration, more than 300 procurements of local communities in the region have been checked.

And after three months of work, we have this result:

- 20 procurements worth almost UAH 360,000,000 were canceled;

- the economic effect of reducing the contract price is UAH 5,924,736," Kiper writes.

He added that this year, Transparency and Accountability will continue its work to completely eradicate the desire of officials to spend budget funds inefficiently.

"The priority is our Defenders, and of course, Victory!" he summarized.

In October of this year, the Odesa Regional Administrative Department launched a working group on Transparency and Accountability. The working group will include representatives of regional departments of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor's Office and the National Police. The Bureau of Economic Security and the NABU will also be involved.

The creation of the working group was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper.

"There should be no corruption in the region. Everyone should work exclusively for the Victory. Be as honest and frank as possible," he said.

Since the beginning of their work, the group members have canceled a large number of unnecessary procurements, such as tenders for expensive software, road repairs, and stadium reconstruction.

The members of the working group also prevented the purchase of Spanish plane trees, cocoa worth almost half a million hryvnias and candy worth 795 thousand hryvnias.