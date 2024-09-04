Kyiv introduces new passes for traveling during curfew: when will they start working

Starting from 00:00 on September 23, a new type of passes will be introduced in the capital for vehicles to travel during the curfew. This was reported by the first deputy head of the KCSA Mykola Povoroznyk, quoted by the KCSA press service, UNN reports.

Kyiv is changing the format of passes that allow vehicles to move around the city during the curfew. Thus, the new passes will be valid from 00:00 on September 23 - said KCSA.

As pointed out by Povoroznik, periodic renewal of passes is a necessary step. It increases the guarantee that the passes are used only by those who really have a reason to do so. That is, those who work in the security and defense sector of Ukraine, critical infrastructure of the city, and public authorities.

Applications for permits must be submitted to the Central Department of the Military Law Enforcement Service or to the authority where the permit was previously obtained. The application must justify the need to move the vehicle during the curfew.

The KCSA emphasized that in case of loss of the pass, it is necessary to promptly notify the issuing authority. And old passes, after being replaced with new ones, should be returned to the Central Directorate of the Military Law Enforcement Service or the issuing authority. The heads of enterprises, organizations or institutions that issued the pass are personally responsible for its safety and use, accounting and issuance.

As noted, the passes must not be placed under the windshield or in any other visible place. They must be presented only at the request of law enforcement agencies or authorized persons.

