Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv introduces new passes for traveling during curfew: when will they start working

Kyiv introduces new passes for traveling during curfew: when will they start working

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23812 views

Starting from September 23, Kyiv will have a new type of passes for vehicles during the curfew. The changes are aimed at improving security and controlling traffic at night.

Starting from 00:00 on September 23, a new type of passes will be introduced in the capital for vehicles to travel during the curfew. This was reported by the first deputy head of the KCSA Mykola Povoroznyk, quoted by the KCSA press service, UNN reports. 

Kyiv is changing the format of passes that allow vehicles to move around the city during the curfew. Thus, the new passes will be valid from 00:00 on September 23

- said KCSA.

As pointed out by Povoroznik, periodic renewal of passes is a necessary step. It increases the guarantee that the passes are used only by those who really have a reason to do so. That is, those who work in the security and defense sector of Ukraine, critical infrastructure of the city, and public authorities. 

“Backfilling of the pit is in progress": the restoration of the metro tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska is nearing completion in Kyiv03.09.24, 16:25 • 29207 views

Applications for permits must be submitted to the Central Department of the Military Law Enforcement Service or to the authority where the permit was previously obtained. The application must justify the need to move the vehicle during the curfew.

The KCSA emphasized that in case of loss of the pass, it is necessary to promptly notify the issuing authority. And old passes, after being replaced with new ones, should be returned to the Central Directorate of the Military Law Enforcement Service or the issuing authority. The heads of enterprises, organizations or institutions that issued the pass are personally responsible for its safety and use, accounting and issuance.

As noted, the passes must not be placed under the windshield or in any other visible place. They must be presented only at the request of law enforcement agencies or authorized persons.

Air quality deteriorates in Kyiv due to ecosystem fires03.09.24, 10:12 • 25294 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv

