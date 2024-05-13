ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74705 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105823 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148761 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152931 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249496 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173911 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165193 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225430 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113044 views

Kyiv Customs prevents import of 19 tons of fabric made in Russia to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16394 views

Kyiv Customs prevented the import of 19 tons of fabric worth UAH 3 million produced in Russia by a company known as a manufacturer of fabrics for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Kyiv Customs prevented the import of 19 tons of fabric worth UAH 3 million, which was produced at the factories of a textile company in Russia. This company is known for producing fabrics ordered by the Russian Defense Ministry, among others. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

During customs clearance at Kyiv Customs, the documents stated that the fabric imported from Lithuania was of European origin. However, during the customs inspection, customs officers found markings and stamp impressions in Russian on the rolls of fabric that indicated the Russian manufacturer and characteristics of the fabric,

- the statement said.

Details

According to information from open sources, the textile products were manufactured by a company registered in the Russian Federation as a legal entity specializing in the production of fabrics. Thus, this fabric was actually produced in Russia and is of Russian origin. This contradicts the information provided in the documents used to cross the customs border of Ukraine.

Image

Kyiv Customs drew up a report on violation of customs rules under Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine. The fabric was temporarily seized until the court decision. The sanction of the article provides for a fine in the amount of 50 to 100% of the value of the goods with possible confiscation of the goods.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the procedure for using funds to purchase scanners for railway checkpoints of Volyn and Lviv customs for fast and efficient cargo inspection.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

