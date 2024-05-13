Kyiv Customs prevents import of 19 tons of fabric made in Russia to Ukraine

Kyiv Customs prevented the import of 19 tons of fabric worth UAH 3 million, which was produced at the factories of a textile company in Russia. This company is known for producing fabrics ordered by the Russian Defense Ministry, among others. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

During customs clearance at Kyiv Customs, the documents stated that the fabric imported from Lithuania was of European origin. However, during the customs inspection, customs officers found markings and stamp impressions in Russian on the rolls of fabric that indicated the Russian manufacturer and characteristics of the fabric, - the statement said.

Details

According to information from open sources, the textile products were manufactured by a company registered in the Russian Federation as a legal entity specializing in the production of fabrics. Thus, this fabric was actually produced in Russia and is of Russian origin. This contradicts the information provided in the documents used to cross the customs border of Ukraine.

Kyiv Customs drew up a report on violation of customs rules under Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine. The fabric was temporarily seized until the court decision. The sanction of the article provides for a fine in the amount of 50 to 100% of the value of the goods with possible confiscation of the goods.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the procedure for using funds to purchase scanners for railway checkpoints of Volyn and Lviv customs for fast and efficient cargo inspection.