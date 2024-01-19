Kyiv City State Administration official to be tried for embezzlement of almost two million hryvnias from the capital's budget

In the capital, law enforcement officers have completed a pre-trial investigation and sent an indictment to the court against an official of the Kyiv City State Administration who embezzled about two million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Police Department in Kyiv.

Details

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that the official entered into an agreement with the company for the purchase of power generators and autonomous heaters to ensure the operation of heating stations in Kyiv at the expense of the city budget reserve fund.

However, in fact, he embezzled funds from the local budget in the amount of UAH 1,829,166 by purchasing generators at an inflated price.

It is noted that investigators served the official with a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office.

The police have now completed the pre-trial investigation and sent the indictment to the court for consideration on the merits. The offender faces seven to twelve years in prison - law enforcement summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained "entrepreneurs" who tried to steal more than 1.3 billion hryvnias from the state budget of Ukraine .

The SBU found out that illegally using the benefits, the criminals received millions of dollars in income through tax evasion and unjustified VAT refunds from the state budget.