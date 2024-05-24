Kyiv authorities confirm subway turnstiles malfunction: bank card payments temporarily unavailable

A malfunction of the subway turnstiles has been confirmed by Kyiv authorities. Payment by bank cards is temporarily unavailable, KCSA reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"Due to technical reasons, payment by bank card is temporarily unavailable at the turnstiles of metro stations. Specialists are already working to restore the payment system to normal operation," KCSA said on social media.

All other types of fare payment, as indicated, operate as usual. You can pay the fare with: a transport card; a qr-code generated in the Kyiv Digital app; a paper qr-ticket.

We will inform you additionally about the resumption of the possibility of paying for travel with a contactless bank card.

