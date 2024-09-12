Kyiv air defense destroyed all Russian drones in night attack on September 12

On the night of September 12, air defense forces destroyed all Russian attack drones that were launched in the direction of Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the KCMA, Serhiy Popko, noted that that night the Russian invaders attacked the capital for the seventh time in September. The enemy again used attack drones, previously of the Shahed type.

“During the night, the threat of using ballistic missiles was also announced, but there were no strikes on Kyiv. The air alert in the capital was announced three times and lasted about 2 hours in total,” Popko said.

According to him, the first groups of drones were launched by the enemy before midnight, but the number of drones kept growing throughout the night. Drones attacked Kyiv several times from different directions, mostly one at a time.

None of them reached the capital - all were shot down by air defense forces on the outskirts of the city. The type and number of weapons used by the enemy will be indicated in the reports of the Air Force.

