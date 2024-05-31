Kuzin on the results of the epidemic season in Ukraine: the incidence of COVID - 19 was difficult and the trend continues

During the 2023/2024 epidemic season, which ends on June 1, the incidence of COVID-19, despite the fact that it was not a large share of the total number of people who had it, was quite severe in people and this trend continues. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary doctor Igor Kuzin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

The epidemic season for influenza and SARS ends on June 1 and now it is just its last week...in total, we registered about 5 million cases of SARS and flu, including COVID-19, during the entire epidemic season. on average, this is 13% less than the average in Ukraine for the same epidemic season, that is, it was relatively calm - Kuzin said.

According to him, more than 1 thousand Ukrainians died.

"If we look at the overall picture of deaths, that is, the severity of its course, we should record that among all those who died, and this is a little more than 1 thousand Ukrainians, the lion's share, more than 90% was COVID-19. that is, COVID-19, despite the fact that it was not a large share of the total number of people who fell ill with it, it was quite difficult and this trend continues. There is also a trend when from September to December we have a predominant circulation of COVID-19 and from January to the summer period we will have SARS and flu," Kuzin said.

He summed up that as of today, the epidemic season ends relatively calmly, without significant excess of indicators.

Unfortunately, there were deaths at the level of just over 1 thousand Ukrainians – this is the vast majority of 90% of people who did not receive vaccination and these deaths are caused by COVID - 19 in the elderly - Kuzin pointed out.

He noted that forecasts for the next epidemic season will be published closer to June-July of this year, and then they will be able to say exactly what forecasts or features will be for the next epidemic season.

Addition

In April, Kuzin reported that COVID-19 in Ukraine claimed 866 lives in the current epidemic season.