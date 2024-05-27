1.2 million veterans are registered in the state register, after the victory their number will increase - Kushnir
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, 1.2 million veterans are currently registered in the state registry, and after the war is over, their number will increase to 5-6 million.
Today, there are 1.2 million registered veterans in Ukraine, and after the war is over, their number will increase to 5-6 million. This was stated by Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs Maksym Kushnir at the summit "Veteran's Path from Military Service to Civilian Life," UNN reports .
Currently, we have 1.2 million veterans registered in the state register. However, we realize that there are many guys and girls on the frontline who do not yet have a status. After the victory, we see that the number of veterans, that is, the category that applies to us, will be 5-6 million people,
Details
He noted that 70% of veterans had official employment before mobilization, and another 10-15% will retire after returning from the war.
Recall
The European Union's EU4Youth program is launching two transformative grant initiatives aimed at supporting two categories of Ukrainian society - active youth and veterans returning from war.