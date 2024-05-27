1.2 million veterans are registered in the state register, after the victory their number will increase - Kushnir

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 80576 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140730 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145764 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240524 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172166 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163840 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148054 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220178 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112960 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206677 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

1.2 million veterans are registered in the state register, after the victory their number will increase - Kushnir

1.2 million veterans are registered in the state register, after the victory their number will increase - Kushnir

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19936 views

In Ukraine, 1.2 million veterans are currently registered in the state registry, and after the war is over, their number will increase to 5-6 million.

Today, there are 1.2 million registered veterans in Ukraine, and after the war is over, their number will increase to 5-6 million. This was stated by Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs Maksym Kushnir at the summit "Veteran's Path from Military Service to Civilian Life," UNN reports .

Currently, we have 1.2 million veterans registered in the state register. However, we realize that there are many guys and girls on the frontline who do not yet have a status. After the victory, we see that the number of veterans, that is, the category that applies to us, will be 5-6 million people,

- Kushnir said.

Details

He noted that 70% of veterans had official employment before mobilization, and another 10-15% will retire after returning from the war.

Recall

The European Union's EU4Youth program is launching two transformative grant initiatives aimed at supporting two categories of Ukrainian society - active youth and veterans returning from war.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Contact us about advertising