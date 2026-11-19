U.S. Special Envoy Jared Kushner said that a prisoner-of-war exchange should take place in the coming weeks. Kushner made the statement following the Coalition of the Willing meeting, reports UNN.

Details

"Humanitarian breakthroughs have recently taken place. Thousands of prisoners of war will return home to their families over the next few weeks," Kushner said.

Kushner added that the forthcoming return of prisoners is an important humanitarian step.

Previously

Ukraine will hand over our proposals on the exchange to the American side; in addition, the parameters for the release of civilian hostages were discussed.