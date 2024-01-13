Kuleba: The new minister's first visit to Kyiv shows Ukraine's important place in France's priorities

The first visit of the newly appointed French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne to Kyiv is evidence of the important place of Ukraine in the priorities of French policy. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a joint press conference with Sejourne, an UNN correspondent reports.



It is important that Mr. Séjourne made his first visit to Ukraine, literally the day after his appointment. By the way, as far as I know, this is the first time in the history of French diplomacy after World War II that a head of state pays his first visit to Ukraine. This is also evidence of the important place of Ukraine in the priorities of French policy - Kuleba said.

Addendum

This morning, the new French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne arrived in Kyiv.