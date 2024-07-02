Kuleba called on partners to reject the fear of escalation and provide Ukraine with the necessary military assistance
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on international partners to overcome the fear of escalation in relations with Russia and provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, missiles and Western weapons to defeat Russian air terror and gain an advantage on the battlefield.
International partners should reject the fear of escalation on the part of Russia, which has been standing in the way of receiving the necessary weapons and making important political decisions in support of Ukraine for two years. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.
Details
Kuleba said this in an online speech at The Economist's panel discussion "Overcoming Conflict: In Search of Opportunity" in Athens, Greece.
Over these two and a half years, nothing has harmed our common cause more than the fear of escalation. We heard it every time we called for a new type of weapon that Ukraine desperately needed to protect its people and critical infrastructure. We heard it every time an important decision had to be made, from granting Ukraine EU candidate status to other major political steps
The Foreign Minister emphasized that, in the end, all decisions were made, and none of them led to escalation on the part of Russia. He reminded that, firstly, Russia itself is constantly escalating the situation and doing so regardless of any decisions, and secondly, "its escalation pockets are already empty.
My request today is that you believe in Ukraine's ability to win and finally give up the fear of escalation. It is Putin who should be afraid of us. He is the one who should try to predict our steps. It is he who should be careful and look for ways to stop his aggression. Not the other way around
Addendum
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also named three decisions that will help Ukraine and its allies to radically improve the situation on the battlefield.
According to him, Ukraine needs air defense systems, missiles for air defense systems and as many Western weapons as possible.
First, providing Ukraine with more Patriots and other air defense systems and the appropriate missiles to throw Russia out of Ukrainian skies. Second, giving Ukraine the ability to destroy Russia's means of aerial terror, its bombers, before they even approach Ukraine's borders - at airfields in Russia and in its skies. And thirdly, a sufficient and stable supply of artillery ammunition to give Ukrainian ground forces an advantage
Recall
A senior U.S. State Department official says Ukraine will get "good news" in its quest for more air defense systems at the NATO summit in Washington.