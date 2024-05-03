Kuleba and Czech Foreign Minister summarize the initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky the progress of the Czech initiative to purchase Armed Forces outfits outside the EU and joint steps to successfully hold a peace summit in Switzerland. Kuleba said this in the social network X, UNN reports.

I spoke with Jan Lipavsky to summarize the progress of the Czech initiative and the overall effort to increase military assistance to Ukraine - Kuleba wrote.

He also said that they had coordinated joint steps for the successful holding of the Peace Summit. Kuleba thanked the Czech Republic for its friendly and constant support.

Recall

The Czech Republic has identified more than a million pieces of artillery ammunitionaround the world that can be purchased for Ukraine outside of Europe. Tomáš Pojár, the Czech Prime Minister's National Security Advisor, admitted that the ammunition purchased under the Czech initiative could arrive in Ukraine as early as June.

