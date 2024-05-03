ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Kuleba and Czech Foreign Minister summarize the initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine

Kuleba and Czech Foreign Minister summarize the initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24122 views

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and the Czech Republic discussed progress in the implementation of the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces outside the EU.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky the progress of the Czech initiative to purchase Armed Forces outfits outside the EU and joint steps to successfully hold a peace summit in Switzerland. Kuleba said this in the social network X, UNN reports

I spoke with Jan Lipavsky to summarize the progress of the Czech initiative and the overall effort to increase military assistance to Ukraine

- Kuleba wrote. 

He also said that they had coordinated joint steps for the successful holding of the Peace Summit. Kuleba thanked the Czech Republic for its friendly and constant support. 

Recall

The Czech Republic has identified more than a million pieces of artillery ammunitionaround the world that can be purchased for Ukraine outside of Europe. Tomáš Pojár, the Czech Prime Minister's National Security Advisor, admitted that the ammunition purchased under the Czech initiative could arrive in Ukraine as early as June.

Ukraine and the Czech Republic start negotiations on a security agreement: what is known18.04.24, 21:24 • 22342 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

