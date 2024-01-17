"Kuleba: 2024 should be the year when Ukraine throws Russia out of the sky

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 81241 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109840 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139334 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137107 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175949 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171527 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282375 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178194 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167189 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148829 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

"Kuleba: 2024 should be the year when Ukraine throws Russia out of the sky

"Kuleba: 2024 should be the year when Ukraine throws Russia out of the sky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24406 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at the World Economic Forum that 2024 should be the year when Ukraine regains full control of its airspace with the support of F-16 fighter jets, drones, and electronic warfare systems from the country's allies.

The year 2024 should be a turning point in Ukraine's regaining full control over its airspace with the help of F-16 fighters, long-range missiles, drones and air defense equipment promised by its partners.  This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, quoted by the Foreign Ministry, reports UNN.

Details

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced the country's strategic plans for the coming year. According to him, the Ukrainian army will de-occupy half of the country's territory in 2022 and drive out the Russian navy in 2023. Now Ukraine is focusing its efforts on air security.

2022 was the year when Ukraine liberated 50% of the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia since February 24. 2023 was the year when Ukraine pushed the Russian fleet out of the Ukrainian sea and restored the functioning of the sea corridor independently of Russia. 2024 should be the year when Ukraine throws Russia out of the sky. Because whoever controls the sky will determine when and how the war ends. This involves providing Ukraine with F-16 fighters, which is already underway, long-range missiles, drones, and electronic warfare equipment. With all this, we will continue to win. But we are fighting a very big enemy, and this fight takes time

- emphasized Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Add

During a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not change. The West must change so that the madness in his head does not win.

"I think it's a matter of weeks" - Zelenskyy on financial aid from the US and Europe16.01.24, 16:31 • 20227 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

