"Kuleba: 2024 should be the year when Ukraine throws Russia out of the sky

The year 2024 should be a turning point in Ukraine's regaining full control over its airspace with the help of F-16 fighters, long-range missiles, drones and air defense equipment promised by its partners. This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, quoted by the Foreign Ministry, reports UNN.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced the country's strategic plans for the coming year. According to him, the Ukrainian army will de-occupy half of the country's territory in 2022 and drive out the Russian navy in 2023. Now Ukraine is focusing its efforts on air security.

2022 was the year when Ukraine liberated 50% of the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia since February 24. 2023 was the year when Ukraine pushed the Russian fleet out of the Ukrainian sea and restored the functioning of the sea corridor independently of Russia. 2024 should be the year when Ukraine throws Russia out of the sky. Because whoever controls the sky will determine when and how the war ends. This involves providing Ukraine with F-16 fighters, which is already underway, long-range missiles, drones, and electronic warfare equipment. With all this, we will continue to win. But we are fighting a very big enemy, and this fight takes time - emphasized Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

During a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not change. The West must change so that the madness in his head does not win.

