Kremlin is preparing Russians for a protracted war with Ukraine and the West - British intelligence

The Russian leadership is preparing the country's population for a long war and the associated decline in living standards in Russia, according to an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

As noted in the report, on February 14, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that although the war began as an "operation" against Ukraine, over time it has taken the form of a war against the collective West, a war in which "Western countries, led by the United States, are directly involved in this conflict.

According to British intelligence, the Russian authorities are trying to justify the duration of the war and the scale of Russian losses by portraying the war as a direct conflict with the West.

Peskov went on to admit that the war "may last a little longer, but this cannot change the course of events.

This is part of Russia's official narrative, almost certainly aimed at preparing the domestic population for a prolonged war and the associated decline in living standards in the country, while ensuring confidence in Russia's ultimate victory - the intelligence summarized.

