Kremlin is preparing Russians for a protracted war with Ukraine and the West - British intelligence

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35869 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 135965 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 83092 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 304563 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 254180 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198009 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235039 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252452 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158567 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372324 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 98737 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 122924 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90469 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83538 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 65520 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 65759 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 135826 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 304394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 222848 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 254064 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24119 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31846 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31559 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83707 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90632 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kremlin is preparing Russians for a protracted war with Ukraine and the West - British intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22296 views

A British intelligence report has shown that the Kremlin is preparing the Russians for a long war with Ukraine, justifying the scale and duration of the fighting.

Kremlin is preparing Russians for a protracted war with Ukraine and the West - British intelligence

The Russian leadership is preparing the country's population for a long war and the associated decline in living standards in Russia, according to an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports. 

Details

As noted in the report, on February 14, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that although the war began as an "operation" against Ukraine, over time it has taken the form of a war against the collective West, a war in which "Western countries, led by the United States, are directly involved in this conflict.

According to British intelligence, the Russian authorities are trying to justify the duration of the war and the scale of Russian losses by portraying the war as a direct conflict with the West.

Peskov went on to admit that the war "may last a little longer, but this cannot change the course of events.

This is part of Russia's official narrative, almost certainly aimed at preparing the domestic population for a prolonged war and the associated decline in living standards in the country, while ensuring confidence in Russia's ultimate victory

- the intelligence summarized.

Borrell: "Every European must realize that we are at war"18.02.24, 13:46 • 38608 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Josep Borrell
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02