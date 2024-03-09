Kremlin hopes turnout in occupied territories will reach 30% - CNS

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15169 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 47162 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38507 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 201863 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183464 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174269 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219993 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248980 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154801 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371555 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 10863 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 47186 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 201894 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 164791 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183480 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9752 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19154 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19823 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 31895 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 39761 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kremlin hopes turnout in occupied territories will reach 30% - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35257 views

The Kremlin is hoping for a 30% turnout in the occupied Ukrainian territories in the fake presidential elections, but for the public, the Russians will "draw" more than 70%.

Kremlin hopes turnout in occupied territories will reach 30% - CNS

Moscow hopes that 30% of residents of the temporarily occupied territories will voluntarily participate in the "presidential elections in Russia". This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 30% is the target set by Moscow for the pollsters. At the same time, the Russians will draw more than 70% for the public, so they are doing everything possible to hide the lack of turnout.

However, even 30% looks like an exorbitant figure in the TOT, because the population does not accept the occupiers and the social crisis in the region does not help improve the mood of the locals. At the same time, even the Kremlin's fans are reluctant to go to the "elections" because they realize their absurdity,

- the statement said.

Recall

The occupation administration plans to involve the Russian military in the so-called "elections" to demonstrate Putin's "great support" for the "electoral process" in the illegally occupied territories.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90