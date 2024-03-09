Moscow hopes that 30% of residents of the temporarily occupied territories will voluntarily participate in the "presidential elections in Russia". This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 30% is the target set by Moscow for the pollsters. At the same time, the Russians will draw more than 70% for the public, so they are doing everything possible to hide the lack of turnout.

However, even 30% looks like an exorbitant figure in the TOT, because the population does not accept the occupiers and the social crisis in the region does not help improve the mood of the locals. At the same time, even the Kremlin's fans are reluctant to go to the "elections" because they realize their absurdity, - the statement said.

Recall

The occupation administration plans to involve the Russian military in the so-called "elections" to demonstrate Putin's "great support" for the "electoral process" in the illegally occupied territories.

