Kourtney Kardashian responded to rumors that Travis Barker is isolating her from her family

American television star Kourtney Kardashian commented on speculation that her husband, musician Travis Barker, was allegedly distancing her from her famous family. In the new season of the reality show "The Kardashians," she explained who actually decided to limit communication with her relatives. E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

During a conversation with her friend Simon Huck, Kourtney heard that her sisters believed Barker was the reason she had become distant from the family. The television star initially joked, asking whether they thought her husband had kidnapped her.

However, Kardashian later explained that she was the one setting personal boundaries in her relationships with her relatives, not her husband.

I'm the one doing it. It's definitely me – Kourtney emphasized.

Kardashian explained her strained relationships with her sisters

According to the 47-year-old star, Travis is simply an introvert and does not want to constantly be at the center of the Kardashian family's life. This sets him apart from her former partner Scott Disick, who, she said, always wanted to be part of the family.

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Kourtney also admitted that she sometimes cannot find common ground with her sisters and feels misunderstood by them. At the same time, she is working through these issues with a psychotherapist.

The television star emphasized that she no longer wants to depend on criticism online, and that her own happiness, marriage, and children remain her top priorities.

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