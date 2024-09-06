Kirby: U.S. seeks to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to have a strong position in negotiations with Russia

The United States is focused on making sure that Ukraine has everything it needs to defend itself and to put it in a strong position if negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow to end the war take place. This was stated by the White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby during a briefing on September 5, UNN reports .

“This war has to end through negotiations, we want to make sure that President Zelenskyy is in the best position to make decisions about what those negotiations will look like, and that's what we're focused on right now.

We are absolutely focused on making sure that Ukraine has everything it needs to defend itself and to put it in a strong position if negotiations do take place,” Kirby said.

He also added that this also applies this week, when the defense minister will meet at Ramstein for another meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, where coalition partners will again consider ways in which they can continue to support Ukraine.

