Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117827 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120361 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196220 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152396 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152259 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142653 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197257 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112395 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186099 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105066 views

Kiper spoke about significant crop losses in Odesa region due to drought and reclamation projects on 140 thousand hectares

Kiper spoke about significant crop losses in Odesa region due to drought and reclamation projects on 140 thousand hectares

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21770 views

Due to the drought, Odesa region lost about 60% of its sunflower and corn harvest. The authorities are working to improve irrigation and have reclamation projects for 140,000 hectares, hoping for US support.

Due to the drought this year, Odesa region lost about 60% of its sunflower and corn crop. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, said this in an interview with Ukrinform , UNN reports.

Drought is a problem in the southern part of the region. As a result, we lost 50-60% of our sunflower and corn harvest there. We are working to improve irrigation and land reclamation. We are cleaning canals, installing new pumps, and filling up drying lakes. The temperature is rising every year, which is bad. We have land reclamation projects for 140 thousand hectares, and we hope for US support in this regard, and we are currently negotiating with our partners

As for the grain harvest, it was also not high this year, Kiper continued.

The sun burned everything that was possible. The harvest is low, last year it was about the same. On average, it was up to 40 centners per hectare. If there had been irrigation, we would have had a different result. For example, one of the farms in Podil district, which has drip irrigation, harvests up to 70 centners per hectare

Last year, the company launched an experiment in watermelon growing in Odesa region. The area under melons was doubled to 3.2 thousand hectares, and it paid off. Evaluating the experiment, Kiper noted its success, adding that this year the region's farmers have again increased the area under melons.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyAgronomy newsUNN-Odesa

Contact us about advertising