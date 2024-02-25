King Charles III praised the heroism of Ukrainians and promises support from the United Kingdom

British King Charles III praised the determination and strength of Ukrainians on the second anniversary of the full-scale attack by russia. This is reported by the Royal Family in the X network, UNN reports.

Despite the enormous hardships and pain inflicted on them, Ukrainians continue to demonstrate the heroism with which the world associates them so closely - Charles III said.

The King emphasized that the United Kingdom and its allies will continue to lead international initiatives to support Ukraine in this period of challenge and need.

King Charles III makes his first public appearance after surgery