In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

King Charles III praised the heroism of Ukrainians and promises support from the United Kingdom

Kyiv • UNN

 31387 views

On the second anniversary of the full-scale attack by russia, King Charles III said that despite significant difficulties, Ukrainians continue to show heroism.

King Charles III praised the heroism of Ukrainians and promises support from the United Kingdom

British King Charles III praised the determination and strength of Ukrainians on the second anniversary of the full-scale attack by russia. This is reported by the Royal Family in the X network, UNN reports.

Despite the enormous hardships and pain inflicted on them, Ukrainians continue to demonstrate the heroism with which the world associates them so closely

- Charles III said.

The King emphasized that the United Kingdom and its allies will continue to lead international initiatives to support Ukraine in this period of challenge and need.

King Charles III makes his first public appearance after surgery05.02.24, 00:05 • 30418 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Charles III
United Kingdom
Ukraine
