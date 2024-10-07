Khmelnytsky region suffered a missile attack from Russia in the morning, no hits to infrastructure - RMA

On the morning of October 7, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Khmelnytsky region. There were no casualties. No hits to civilian or critical infrastructure were recorded, RMA head Serhiy Tyurin said on Monday, UNN reports .

This morning, during the “Air Alert” signal, the enemy attacked Khmelnytsky region with missiles.

There were no hits to civilian or critical infrastructure. As of this hour, there are no reports of injuries or deaths. No fires have been reported - wrote Tyurin on Telegram.

Earlier, UNN reported about the sounds of explosions in Khmelnytsky region.

Also in the morning, during an air alert, Khmelnytskyi region air defense forces destroyed one enemy UAV of the “Shahed” type. There is no information on casualties or damage.