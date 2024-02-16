Kherson Regional Military Administration restricts access to one of the city's districts for foreign volunteers

Access to a number of settlements for foreign volunteers and diplomats has been restricted in the Kherson region.One of the districts of the city was also banned.This was reported by the Kherson regional military administration, writes UNN.

The Regional Military Administration explains that this decision was made during a meeting of the Regional Defense Council.

From now on, foreign citizens will not be allowed to enter dangerous communities without the approval of the regional military administration and military command - emphasized Dmytro Buriy, First Deputy Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

The ban now applies to the following settlements: Kizomys, Velytenske, Beregove, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Pryozerne, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Novotyanka, Ivanivka, Tyahyanka, Lvov, Olgivka, Burgunka, Mykolaivka, Odradokamyanka, Kozatske, Vesele, Beryslav, Novoberislav, Zmiivka, Krasnyi Mayak, Novokaira, Republican, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Sablukivka, Dudchany, Havrylivka, Mykhaylivka, Zolota Balka, Osokorivka, Novooleksandrivka, Krupytsia, Shlyakhove, Romashkove, Pervomaiske, Honcharne, Rozlyv, Tomyna Balka, Novodmitrivka, Sofiyivka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka and the Korabel district of the city. Kherson.

Foreigners have been restricted from entering dangerous settlements in Kherson region after two French volunteers were killed by Russian shelling.

