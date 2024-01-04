Kherson region farmers will be able to receive modular granaries from FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), together with the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, will support farmers in Kherson region with modular grain storage facilities. As part of this project , the Ministry of Agriculture plans to distribute 244 modular storage facilities with a capacity of 300, 500, and 1000 tons to Kherson region farmers, UNN reports.

This initiative is crucial to provide storage capacity for Ukrainian grain and oilseed producers, especially those operating in the most affected Kherson region. The long-term impact will contribute to maintaining global food supplies, strengthening food security and protecting livelihoods at both the household and national levels. - The Ministry of Agrarian Policy quotes Pierre Vauthier, head of the FAO office in Ukraine.

Details

To participate in this program, farmers need to have at least 100 hectares of land in the Kherson region under official cultivation and use the equipment to store their own harvested produce.

Applications for a modular grain storage facility will be accepted until January 21, 2024. They should be submitted through the State Agrarian Register. After all applications are processed and analyzed, program participants will receive confirmation of assistance through the SAR and will be notified of the delivery time.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food noted that the number of modular grain storage facilities is limited, so submitting an application is not a guarantee of support. The ministries also emphasized that the final decision on support will be made by the FAU and will depend on their evaluation criteria.