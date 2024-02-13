Kherson is under attack again: explosions are heard in the city

Occupants are attacking Kherson, explosions are heard in the city. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank. Do not stay in the open space! Move to safer places!" - Mrochko said.

