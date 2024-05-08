ukenru
Kharkiv region to increase subsidies and benefits for electricity during the non-heating season

Kharkiv region to increase subsidies and benefits for electricity during the non-heating season

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14300 views

The Government of Ukraine has decided to increase the amount of electricity benefits and subsidies for residents of Kharkiv and the region in the current unheated season due to ongoing Russian attacks on energy facilities and power outages.

The amount of benefits and subsidies for electricity for the current unheated season will be increased for residents of Kharkiv and the region . This was stated by the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explains that due to constant Russian attacks on energy facilities, residents of Kharkiv region, unfortunately, have faced interruptions in electricity supply. Some people are forced to use alternative energy sources to ensure normal life and their domestic needs.

This is especially crucial for residents of those settlements in the region  that are currently without electricity.

To provide social support to vulnerable categories of the Kharkiv region's population, the Government has decided to increase the amount of electricity benefits and subsidies for the current non-heating season (May to September inclusive) for residents of Kharkiv and the region. The cost of 1 kW of centrally supplied electricity is UAH 2.64, while the cost of 1 kW produced on diesel fuel is 5 times higher (UAH 13.5)

- explained in the Ministry of Social Policy. 

It is noted that the average subsidy for electricity supply and distribution services received by Kharkiv residents will increase from UAH 106 to UAH 530 per month, and benefits from UAH 74 to UAH 370.

The ministry emphasizes that they do not need to apply for an additional subsidy recalculation, as the Pension Fund will automatically recalculate the amount of subsidies and benefits for residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region who are subject to this government decision.

Registration in 10 minutes: Diia has simplified the service for obtaining a subsidy05.03.24, 19:31 • 24741 view

Addendum

The Ministry of Social Policy said that according to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, about 35.7 thousand recipients of housing subsidies and benefits for housing and communal services live in the settlements of Kharkiv region.

The agency also added that for the majority of Ukrainians who received a subsidy during the heating season, the Pension Fund will recalculate the subsidy for the new period on its own.

However, some people will still have to submit an application, declaration and the necessary documents to the Pension Fund authorities to receive subsidies and calculate the amount of payments. In particular, we are talking about: 

  • internally displaced persons;
  • people who received a subsidy and want to change their family information;
  • people who receive a subsidy for rented housing;
  • as well as those who have been receiving payments through a centralized mechanism since the beginning of the full-scale invasion (subsidies for those who lived in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine or territories of active hostilities were calculated based on data from 2022).

Recall

In the next two years, IDPs are going to receive a subsidy for renting housing . The amount of the subsidy will be adjusted depending on the average cost of renting an apartment in the region, household income, and family size.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

