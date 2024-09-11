Kharkiv region to consider forced evacuation of 29 settlements in Kupyansk district

The Kharkiv Regional Defense Council plans to consider the issue of forced evacuation from 29 settlements of Kupyansk district due to the escalation of hostilities. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation in the Kupyansk sector is difficult: the enemy conducted 12 assault attacks in 24 hours, some of which are still ongoing. Therefore, at the next Defense Council, we will consider a decision on the Kupyansk district - we will propose to conduct a mandatory evacuation of families with children in 29 settlements. We have to evacuate about 270 children with their parents," said Syniehubov.

According to him, there is electricity and water in Kupyansk, but the closer to the front line, the worse the situation with humanitarian supplies.

Recall



Yesterday, the enemy continued assault operations in the Kharkiv sector. Four combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

There were 13 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk sector. Defense forces stopped the enemy's assault near Sinkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Petropavlivka.