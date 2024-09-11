ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kharkiv region to consider forced evacuation of 29 settlements in Kupyansk district

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12521 views

Due to the escalation of hostilities, 29 settlements in the Kupyansk district are to be forcibly evacuated. About 270 children and their parents are to be evacuated.

The Kharkiv Regional Defense Council plans to consider the issue of forced evacuation from 29 settlements of Kupyansk district due to the escalation of hostilities. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation in the Kupyansk sector is difficult: the enemy conducted 12 assault attacks in 24 hours, some of which are still ongoing. Therefore, at the next Defense Council, we will consider a decision on the Kupyansk district - we will propose to conduct a mandatory evacuation of families with children in 29 settlements. We have to evacuate about 270 children with their parents," said Syniehubov.

According to him, there is electricity and water in Kupyansk, but the closer to the front line, the worse the situation with humanitarian supplies.

Recall

Yesterday, the enemy continued assault operations in the Kharkiv sector. Four combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

There were 13 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk sector. Defense forces stopped the enemy's assault near Sinkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Petropavlivka.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

