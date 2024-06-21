Kharkiv region - the situation has become even more stable, Donetsk region-extremely difficult - Zelensky

In the Kharkiv region, the situation has become even more stable, but the situation in the Donetsk region remains extremely difficult. Especially in the Pokrovsky direction, where dozens of Russian attacks are taking place every day. This was stated in the evening address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

"Of course, today there was a lot of attention from the front – our Military, our prospects. There was, in particular, a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. There was a report from the commander-in-Chief. I am proud of all our people who are very steadfastly and very bravely now repelling Russian assaults. Kharkiv region-the situation has become even more stable. And this is the merit of our soldiers. Donetsk region is extremely difficult. This is especially the Pokrovsky direction – dozens of Russian attacks every day. It is very important to stand there, destroy the occupier and not give Russia any reason to hope that Russia will succeed in the war against Ukraine. We can and should choose the result for Ukraine. In everything. Always. When there is an opportunity, when there are chances, and when we have to create our own chances of winning. On the success of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Recall

According to the General Staff, as of 19:00 on June 21, since the beginning of the day, the total number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 99. in the Toretsk direction, three out of five clashes continue today.