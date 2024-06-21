$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91564 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103512 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120098 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189474 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233792 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143445 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369210 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181760 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149638 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197927 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Kharkiv region - the situation has become even more stable, Donetsk region-extremely difficult - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 85083 views

The situation in the Kharkiv region has become more stable, but the Donetsk region remains extremely difficult, especially in the Pokrovsky direction, where dozens of Russian attacks occur daily, according to the evening address of the president of Ukraine.

Kharkiv region - the situation has become even more stable, Donetsk region-extremely difficult - Zelensky

In the Kharkiv region, the situation has become even more stable, but the situation in the Donetsk region remains extremely difficult. Especially in the Pokrovsky direction, where dozens of Russian attacks are taking place every day. This was stated in the evening address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

"Of course, today there was a lot of attention from the front – our Military, our prospects. There was, in particular, a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. There was a report from the commander-in-Chief. I am proud of all our people who are very steadfastly and very bravely now repelling Russian assaults. Kharkiv region-the situation has become even more stable. And this is the merit of our soldiers. Donetsk region is extremely difficult. This is especially the Pokrovsky direction – dozens of Russian attacks every day. It is very important to stand there, destroy the occupier and not give Russia any reason to hope that Russia will succeed in the war against Ukraine. We can and should choose the result for Ukraine. In everything. Always. When there is an opportunity, when there are chances, and when we have to create our own chances of winning. On the success of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

According to the General Staff, as of 19:00 on June 21, since the beginning of the day, the total number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 99. in the Toretsk direction, three out of five clashes continue today.

