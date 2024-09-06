Kharkiv region: occupants wound a woman in Kupiansk, destroy houses in Iziumsk by air strike

In the Kharkiv region , Russian troops shelled Kupyansk, wounding an elderly woman, and in the village of Iziumske, an enemy air strike destroyed 3 houses and damaged a number of others, the Kharkiv RMA and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

“Russian occupants shelled Kupyansk once again. As a result of the attack, an 88-year-old local resident was wounded. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance to the injured woman,” the RMA said.

Earlier today, according to the State Emergency Service, Russian troops attacked the village of Izyumske in the Borivska community, dropping bombs directly on people's homes. “This caused considerable destruction and fires. Three residential buildings were completely destroyed, 5 more houses and 4 outbuildings were damaged. Rescuers spent three hours extinguishing a fire in a private house on an area of 120 square meters. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the SES reported.

Details

Before that, in Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked three more settlements in the morning. In Lyubotyn, 4 people were injured, in Vilshany the enemy attacked the territory of an industrial enterprise, there is a victim, in Kivsharivka, due to enemy shelling, a fire engulfed a religious building