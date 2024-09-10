Kharkiv region: occupants attacked Kozacha Lopan, fires broke out in the village, and power and communication went out

The Russian army struck at Kozachya Lopan in the Kharkiv region. Fires broke out in the village, and electricity and communication were cut off. This was reported by the head of the Dergachiv MVA Vyacheslav Zadorenko, UNN reports.

"Occupants struck Kozachya Lopan with a KAB. According to preliminary information, it was a combined attack. There were 3-4 explosions in different parts of the village," said Zadorenko.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, fires started in Kozacha Lopan. Private houses and civilian infrastructure have been damaged. State Emergency Service units have arrived at the scene.

No data on casualties were reported.

Later, Zadorenko added that the power line in Kozachya Lopan was severely damaged as a result of enemy strikes. The village lost power and communication.

