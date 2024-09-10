Kharkiv region: occupants attacked Kozacha Lopan, fires broke out in the village, and power and communication went out

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117765 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120305 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196119 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196119 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152344 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152222 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152222 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142641 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142641 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197195 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197195 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112394 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112394 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186044 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105065 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 86449 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 62357 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 40735 views

March 1, 02:54 AM • 40735 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 69835 views

03:40 AM • 69835 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM • 47149 views

04:00 AM • 47149 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196123 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196123 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197198 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197198 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186045 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212885 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 201062 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201062 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 3593 views

08:56 AM • 3593 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149326 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149326 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148604 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152721 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143662 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143662 views
Kharkiv region: occupants attacked Kozacha Lopan, fires broke out in the village, and power and communication went out

Kharkiv region: occupants attacked Kozacha Lopan, fires broke out in the village, and power and communication went out

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17535 views

The Russian army shelled Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region, causing fires and damage to infrastructure. As a result of the attack, the village lost power and communication, and information about the victims is being updated.

The Russian army struck at Kozachya Lopan in the Kharkiv region. Fires broke out in the village, and electricity and communication were cut off. This was reported by the head of the Dergachiv MVA Vyacheslav Zadorenko, UNN reports.

"Occupants struck Kozachya Lopan with a KAB. According to preliminary information, it was a combined attack. There were 3-4 explosions in different parts of the village," said Zadorenko.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, fires started in Kozacha Lopan. Private houses and civilian infrastructure have been damaged. State Emergency Service units have arrived at the scene.

No data on casualties were reported.

Later, Zadorenko added that the power line in Kozachya Lopan was severely damaged as a result of enemy strikes. The village lost power and communication.

Occupants attacked two districts of Kharkiv region at night, fires broke out10.09.24, 09:59 • 20552 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

