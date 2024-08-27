Kharkiv region: a man was killed in a Russian strike in Bohodukhiv, 8 people have been wounded

In Kharkiv region, according to updated information, a 72-year-old man was killed in the shelling of Bohodukhiv, 8 people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy and a pregnant woman, 6 people were hospitalized, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Update on the shelling of Bohodukhiv. The number of victims increased to 8. 6 people were sent to hospitals, the other two had acute stress reaction. Among the hospitalized are a 15-year-old boy and a pregnant woman. A 72-year-old man died - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Enemy shelling of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region: 6 wounded, including a teenager and a pregnant woman