Kharkiv region: a man was killed in a Russian strike in Bohodukhiv, 8 people have been wounded

Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv region, according to updated information, a 72-year-old man was killed in the shelling of Bohodukhiv, 8 people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy and a pregnant woman, 6 people were hospitalized, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
