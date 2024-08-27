Enemy shelling of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region: 6 wounded, including a teenager and a pregnant woman

One person was killed and six others were wounded in today's hostile attack on Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region. Among the injured are a 15-year-old teenager and his pregnant sister. The occupants hit, in particular, near a bus stop. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office on Tuesday, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on August 27, around 9:30 a.m., the Russian armed forces shelled the town of Bohodukhiv. Bohodukhiv. One of the hits was recorded near a bus stop. A 71-year-old man was killed. Three men, a woman, a 15-year-old boy and his pregnant sister were injured - , the OGP said in a statement.

A hit was also reportedly recorded on an industrial facility, and private households, outbuildings, and cars were damaged.

According to preliminary data, Russian troops shelled the settlement with Tornado-S MLRS.





Earlier UNN reported that Russian troops attacked two infrastructure facilities in the city of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, on the morning of August 27.

