Kharkiv plans to create underground operating, resuscitation and cultural facilities

Kharkiv plans to create operating and resuscitation rooms underground to improve medical care and expand the network of underground cultural institutions. This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council, UNN reports.

Details

Kharkiv is preparing for innovations in the medical and cultural spheres, adapting to the requirements of modernity. According to an announcement by Mayor Igor Terekhov, the city plans to create operating rooms and intensive care units underground.

These new medical underground structures will be located on the basis of existing medical facilities in Kharkiv. In cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the city mayor's office plans to provide accessible and modern conditions for medical care.

We are working together with the Ministry of Health to create intensive care units and operating rooms underground at our medical facilities - Ihor Terekhov informed .

In addition, the mayor also announced his intention to expand the network of underground cultural institutions in the city.

According to the mayor, these innovations are aimed at maintaining the safety and comfort of city residents, as well as ensuring the continuous functioning of cultural and medical life in today's reality.

We already have institutions that show performances underground, and we are scaling up this experience. Because there is a demand for performances, for live communication in a safe space. It is important that cultural life does not stop - said Igor Terekhov.

