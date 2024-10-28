Kharkiv city center under attack: explosions and fire break out in the city
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the center of Kharkiv with the use of anti-aircraft guns. A fire and smoke were recorded at the site of the hit, and information about the victims is being clarified.
The Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv, there is fire and smoke at the place of "arrival" . This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. The enemy is attacking the city of Kabama - be careful! Repeated launches are possible," Trukhanov said.
He later added that the very center of Kharkiv was under attack.
"There is fire and smoke at the arrival site. Information about the damage and victims is being updated," Terekhov summarized.
