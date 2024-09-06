Key critical infrastructure facilities of Brovary community equipped with diesel generators - mayor

In Brovary community in the event of power outages or other unforeseen situations, the main facilities providing heat, water supply and sewage are equipped with diesel generators of various capacities. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko in a comment to UNN.

The mayor added that almost 60 boiler houses and central heating stations of the city have been prepared for the heating season.

"We are finalizing preparations for the winter, which can be difficult. We have 22 boiler houses and 37 central heating stations in the city fully prepared for the heating season.

All the necessary preparatory work has been carried out on the in-building systems of high-rise buildings. In particular, hydraulic testing and flushing of heating systems.

In addition, 25 diesel generators with a capacity of 7.5 to 500 kW have been installed at the main district heating, water supply and sewage facilities to provide backup power," said Igor Sapozhko.

The mayor of Brovary announced that 150 kW solar panels will be installed at the water treatment facilities of Brovaryteplovodoenergia. The cost of the project is more than UAH 12.5 million. At the same time, the sediment station of the first lift of the same utility company will be equipped with a solar station with a capacity of up to 200 kW for 15 million hryvnias.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko allocates more than UAH 260 thousand for compensation for the purchase of independent power sources