Key critical infrastructure facilities of Brovary community equipped with diesel generators - mayor

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117740 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120282 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196066 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152324 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152210 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142637 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197164 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112394 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186018 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105065 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 86262 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 62160 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 40472 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 69624 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 46877 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196066 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197164 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186018 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212854 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201034 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 3340 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149308 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148588 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152706 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143648 views
Key critical infrastructure facilities of Brovary community equipped with diesel generators - mayor

Key critical infrastructure facilities of Brovary community equipped with diesel generators - mayor

 • 14371 views

The key critical infrastructure facilities of the Brovary community are equipped with diesel generators, the mayor notes.

In Brovary community in the event of power outages or other unforeseen situations, the main facilities providing heat, water supply and sewage are equipped with diesel generators of various capacities. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko in a comment to UNN.

Details

The mayor added that almost 60 boiler houses and central heating stations of the city have been prepared for the heating season.

"We are finalizing preparations for the winter, which can be difficult. We have 22 boiler houses and 37 central heating stations in the city fully prepared for the heating season.

All the necessary preparatory work has been carried out on the in-building systems of high-rise buildings. In particular, hydraulic testing and flushing of heating systems.

In addition, 25 diesel generators with a capacity of 7.5 to 500 kW have been installed at the main district heating, water supply and sewage facilities to provide backup power," said Igor Sapozhko.

The mayor of Brovary announced that 150 kW solar panels will be installed at the water treatment facilities of Brovaryteplovodoenergia. The cost of the project is more than UAH 12.5 million. At the same time, the sediment station of the first lift of the same utility company will be equipped with a solar station with a capacity of up to 200 kW for 15 million hryvnias.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region

