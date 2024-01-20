ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ketamine cache worth 55 million euros seized in the Netherlands

Kyiv  •  UNN

Dutch police have seized two tons of ketamine worth almost 55 million euros from a house in Muderberg, east of Amsterdam.

The Dutch police have uncovered the "largest ever" consignment of ketamine worth tens of millions of euros. This is reported by the BBC with reference to the local police, UNN writes. 

Details 

Dozens of boxes containing two tons of drugs were found in a shed in Gugwege, in the Muiderberg district, east of Amsterdam. 

A 55-year-old man who lived in the house was arrested.

According to police estimates, the total "street" value of the seized batch is almost €55 million (£47.2 million).

"This is the largest amount of ketamine ever found in the Netherlands," the police said in a statement.

They also found a stockpile of hard drugs, which, along with ketamine, were seized and destroyed, law enforcement officials said.

Addendum

Under Dutch law, ketamine is not illegal, but it cannot be traded or possessed without registration. Trading without registration carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison.

Police claim that ketamine trafficking is often "accompanied by other forms of crime, such as money laundering and weapons possession.

According to the BBC, the extensive transportation network of the Netherlands, liberal drug laws and penalties, and proximity to a number of lucrative markets have created favorable conditions for the drug trade to flourish in the country. 

Ketamine is often referred to as a "party drug" because of its hallucinogenic effects. It can cause serious harm to the body and even lead to death. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

