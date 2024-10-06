KCMA: Air defense destroyed all Russian drones that attacked the capital

Air defense destroyed all Russian UAVs detected in the airspace over Kyiv and on the outskirts of the city. This was reported by KCMA, UNN report.

Details

It is noted that at night the enemy once again used its drones against Kyiv. Russian drones entered the capital of Ukraine in waves and from different directions.

The air alert in the city was announced three times and lasted more than 5 hours in total. All Russian UAVs detected in the airspace above Kyiv and on the outskirts of the city were neutralized by air defense forces and means (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force).

Preliminary, the city is free of destruction and casualties," the statement said.

