Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 34073 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100131 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161821 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135073 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141468 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138254 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179624 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170666 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

KCMA: Air defense destroyed all Russian drones that attacked the capital

KCMA: Air defense destroyed all Russian drones that attacked the capital

 • 70680 views

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported the successful destruction of all Russian drones detected over Kyiv. The air raid lasted more than 5 hours, but preliminarily resulted in no damage or casualties.

Air defense destroyed all Russian UAVs detected in the airspace over Kyiv and on the outskirts of the city. This was reported by KCMA, UNN report.

Details

It is noted that at night the enemy once again used its drones against Kyiv. Russian drones entered the capital of Ukraine in waves and from different directions.

The air alert in the city was announced three times and lasted more than 5 hours in total. All Russian UAVs detected in the airspace above Kyiv and on the outskirts of the city were neutralized by air defense forces and means (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force).

The air alert in the city was announced three times and lasted more than 5 hours in total. All Russian UAVs detected in the airspace above Kyiv and on the outskirts of the city were neutralized by air defense forces and means (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force),

- the message says.

Preliminary, the city is free of destruction and casualties," the statement said.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

