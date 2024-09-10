Kamala Harris' office has not yet confirmed meeting with Zelensky - media

The Office of the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris has not yet confirmed a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

According to a senior administration official, there are currently no meetings that they can announce.

According to sources familiar with the matter, no plans have been announced for the vice president's trip to New York to attend the UN General Assembly. However, as in previous years, it is likely that Harris will meet with international leaders in Washington.

Zelenskyy plans to present “Ukraine's victory plan” to Biden in September, show it to Harris and Trump

Zelenskiy, who plans to be in the United States for the UN General Assembly, said on September 8 that Ukraine would present a victory plan to US President Joe Biden and both presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

"We are constantly working with representatives of both parties in the United States. On the sidelines of the forum in Italy, I met with a delegation of the US Congress. We talked, in particular, about the victory plan for Ukraine - about some of its details. And we will present all the steps to US President Biden and both presidential candidates - Trump and Harris," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy on Ukraine's Victory Plan: I will definitely discuss it with Harris and Trump