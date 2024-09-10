Kamala Harris' office has not yet confirmed meeting with Zelensky - media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117727 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120263 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196036 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152306 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152201 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142635 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197148 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112393 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186000 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105065 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 86147 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 62062 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 40359 views

March 1, 02:54 AM • 40359 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 69558 views

03:40 AM • 69558 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM • 46777 views

04:00 AM • 46777 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196036 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196036 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197148 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197148 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186001 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212837 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 201015 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201015 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 3218 views

08:56 AM • 3218 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149302 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149302 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148583 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152700 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143642 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143642 views
Kamala Harris' office has not yet confirmed meeting with Zelensky - media

Kamala Harris' office has not yet confirmed meeting with Zelensky - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16240 views

The Office of the US Vice President does not announce a meeting with the President of Ukraine. Zelenskyy plans to present a “victory plan” to Biden, Harris, and Trump during his visit to the United States for the UN General Assembly.

The Office of the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris has not yet confirmed a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

According to a senior administration official, there are currently no meetings that they can announce.

According to sources familiar with the matter, no plans have been announced for the vice president's trip to New York to attend the UN General Assembly. However, as in previous years, it is likely that Harris will meet with international leaders in Washington.

Zelenskyy plans to present “Ukraine's victory plan” to Biden in September, show it to Harris and Trump27.08.24, 14:49 • 19450 views

Zelenskiy, who plans to be in the United States for the UN General Assembly, said on September 8 that Ukraine would present a victory plan to US President Joe Biden and both presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

"We are constantly working with representatives of both parties in the United States. On the sidelines of the forum in Italy, I met with a delegation of the US Congress. We talked, in particular, about the victory plan for Ukraine - about some of its details. And we will present all the steps to US President Biden and both presidential candidates - Trump and Harris," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy on Ukraine's Victory Plan: I will definitely discuss it with Harris and Trump05.09.24, 15:18 • 26995 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World

