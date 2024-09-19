Kadyrov claims that Elon Musk remotely disabled his Tesla Cybertruck

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that Elon Max had remotely disconnected his Tesla Cybertruck, which was allegedly a gift from the billionaire. Kadyrov wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

"Elon Musk did not act well. He gives expensive gifts from the bottom of his heart and then remotely disables them," Kadyrov wrote.

He noted that we are talking about a Tesla Cybertruck, which Musk allegedly gave to Kadyrov, who put a machine gun on the car and sent it to his "own".

"Recently, Musk remotely shut down Cybertruck. This is not manly. We had to tow the iron horse away. How is that possible, Elon? Is this the way to do it?" Kadyrov asked.

Recall

In August, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov , saidthat he had "received a Cybertruck from the respected" Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Musk rejected the information that he had presented a Cybertruck electric pickup truck to the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. He called this report an example of a lie by the traditional media.