June 6: open-air cinema Day, journalist's day in Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79879 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140625 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145663 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240378 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172125 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163820 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148040 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220122 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112960 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206619 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111116 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 40012 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 58692 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106989 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 59403 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240378 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220122 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206619 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232671 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219786 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12957 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 20093 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106989 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111116 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158631 views
Actual
June 6: open-air cinema Day, journalist's day in Ukraine

June 6: open-air cinema Day, journalist's day in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 123169 views

It was on the sixth of June 1933 that Richard Hollingshead, an ordinary American car sales manager, opened the world's first open-air cinema in his hometown of Cadman.

Today, on the sixth of June, all movie lovers can join the celebration of the open-air cinema day, writes UNN.

It was on this day in 1933 that Richard Hollingshead, an ordinary American car sales manager, opened the world's first open-air movie theater in his hometown of Cadman.

Before that, the man experimented for a long time on installing the screen in such a way that it could be seen from anywhere on the site for watching movies.

In August 1932, Hollingshead received a patent for his invention, and less than a month before the opening of the world's first open-air cinema, he secured his exclusive right to open such establishments with a second patent for 17 years.

Also today you can celebrate the International Tetris day. It is believed that it was on the sixth of June 1986 that the first version of this game was written for the Soviet Computer "Electronics-60".

Fans of games and toys can also join the Yo-Yo day today – a simple toy in the form of two disks united by an axis on which a rope is wound. Pulling the rope spins the toy and brings it back by the laws of inertia.

According to some sources, Yo-Yo appeared in ancient China a thousand years before our era.

Production of this toy on an industrial scale began in the United States in the 20s of the twentieth century.

In Ukraine today, journalists celebrate their professional skills. The date was set by the decree of the president of Ukraine in 1994 in honor of the fact that in 1992 it was on June 6 that the National Union of journalists of Ukraine was admitted to the International Federation of journalists.

As of the end of May 2024, 91 media professionals were killed during the full-scale Russian aggression in Ukraine. 16 journalists were killed in the performance of their professional duties, 9 became civilian victims, 66 media employees were killed in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, defending the country with weapons in their hands.

Even today, many countries around the world host events on the occasion of the World Day of transplantology.

The purpose of the event is to honor recipients, donors and medical professionals who have contributed to the success of transplant operations, and to spread information about organ donation and transplantation.

According to the church calendar, today is the Memorial Day of St. Vissarion.

The man was born in Egypt and from a young age decided to devote his life to the service of the Lord.

For his unwavering faith, he received the gift of healing and miracle-working from the Lord.

Name days on the sixth of June are celebrated by Vasily, Rostislav, Yulia.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising