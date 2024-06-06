June 6: open-air cinema Day, journalist's day in Ukraine

Today, on the sixth of June, all movie lovers can join the celebration of the open-air cinema day, writes UNN.

It was on this day in 1933 that Richard Hollingshead, an ordinary American car sales manager, opened the world's first open-air movie theater in his hometown of Cadman.

Before that, the man experimented for a long time on installing the screen in such a way that it could be seen from anywhere on the site for watching movies.

In August 1932, Hollingshead received a patent for his invention, and less than a month before the opening of the world's first open-air cinema, he secured his exclusive right to open such establishments with a second patent for 17 years.

Also today you can celebrate the International Tetris day. It is believed that it was on the sixth of June 1986 that the first version of this game was written for the Soviet Computer "Electronics-60".

Fans of games and toys can also join the Yo-Yo day today – a simple toy in the form of two disks united by an axis on which a rope is wound. Pulling the rope spins the toy and brings it back by the laws of inertia.

According to some sources, Yo-Yo appeared in ancient China a thousand years before our era.

Production of this toy on an industrial scale began in the United States in the 20s of the twentieth century.

In Ukraine today, journalists celebrate their professional skills. The date was set by the decree of the president of Ukraine in 1994 in honor of the fact that in 1992 it was on June 6 that the National Union of journalists of Ukraine was admitted to the International Federation of journalists.

As of the end of May 2024, 91 media professionals were killed during the full-scale Russian aggression in Ukraine. 16 journalists were killed in the performance of their professional duties, 9 became civilian victims, 66 media employees were killed in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, defending the country with weapons in their hands.

Even today, many countries around the world host events on the occasion of the World Day of transplantology.

The purpose of the event is to honor recipients, donors and medical professionals who have contributed to the success of transplant operations, and to spread information about organ donation and transplantation.

According to the church calendar, today is the Memorial Day of St. Vissarion.

The man was born in Egypt and from a young age decided to devote his life to the service of the Lord.

For his unwavering faith, he received the gift of healing and miracle-working from the Lord.

Name days on the sixth of June are celebrated by Vasily, Rostislav, Yulia.